Atlanta lawyer enters Democratic race for Georgia attorney general

Smith will face state Sen. Jen Jordan, an attorney who has served four years in the Senate, in the primary. Charlie Bailey, who had embarked on a campaign for attorney general, announced last month that he would instead pursue the lieutenant governor’s office.

Smith, a Sandy Springs resident, said he knows he knows he has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to raising campaign funds.

Jordan, who launched her campaign in April 2021, last month announced she had raised about $1.3 million in donations. She reported having about $1.1 million cash on hand as of the Jan. 31 campaign filing deadline.

“I’m confident that I’ll excite some people that aren’t already excited about folks already in the race,” Smith said. “And I’ll bring a new energy around this election that I think will excite some people that want to be involved to contribute to the campaign and help us have everything we need to reach everybody we need to come out and vote.”

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Attorney General Chris Carr, who was appointed to the office in 2016.