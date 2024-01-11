BreakingNews
BREAKING: Fulton DA Fani Willis bests primary challenger
By

By
16 minutes ago

Fani Willis easily secured the Democratic nomination for Fulton County district attorney Tuesday, besting a left-leaning primary challenger as she looks ahead to a November contest against a first-time GOP candidate.

The veteran prosecutor defeated Christian Wise Smith, an attorney and former Fulton solicitor whose platform included legalizing marijuana and emphasizing prison diversion and other criminal justice reform programs.

The Associated Press called the race roughly 30 minutes after polls closed.

Willis is seeking a second term leading the state’s largest local DA’s office as she steers several high-profile racketeering cases, including an election interference probe involving former President Donald Trump and a gang case that’s ensnared several of Atlanta’s most famous rappers.

She will face off this fall against Courtney Kramer, Republican who worked for the Trump White House and the Trump 2020 campaign.

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

