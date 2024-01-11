Fulton DA Fani Willis bests primary challenger

Fani Willis easily secured the Democratic nomination for Fulton County district attorney Tuesday, besting a left-leaning primary challenger as she looks ahead to a November contest against a first-time GOP candidate.
The veteran prosecutor defeated Christian Wise Smith, an attorney and former Fulton solicitor whose platform included legalizing marijuana and emphasizing prison diversion and other criminal justice reform programs.
The Associated Press called the race roughly 30 minutes after polls closed.
Willis is seeking a second term leading the state’s largest local DA’s office as she steers several high-profile racketeering cases, including an election interference probe involving former President Donald Trump and a gang case that’s ensnared several of Atlanta’s most famous rappers.
She will face off this fall against Courtney Kramer, Republican who worked for the Trump White House and the Trump 2020 campaign.
