Smith to forge ahead with challenge against Willis in Fulton DA race

He and another challenger to Willis, Republican Courtney Kramer, face long odds. Fulton County is a Democratic stronghold, and Willis is one of the most recognizable political figures in the state, if not the nation. She has the advantage of incumbency and amassed a small fortune in her campaign account.

But both could still present her a political headache by trying to turn the race into a proxy fight over her racketeering case that charged Trump and 18 others with conspiring to overturn President Joe Biden’s narrow 2020 victory in Georgia.

Notably, Wise Smith’s statement didn’t invoke the election interference trial or the recent ruling by Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee over allegations of an improper romantic relationship with a deputy that allowed her to stay on the case.

He stuck to broader themes, saying he would “work with the community to be solutions-oriented and deliver results that focus on victim-centered prosecution, mass incarceration, dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline and eliminating the fear of crime.”

Wise Smith received about 23% of the Democratic vote in the 2020 primary for Fulton DA. He ran on a platform that included vows to no longer seek the death penalty, eliminate cash bail and decriminalize drug possession.

He went on to endorse District Attorney Paul Howard in the runoff, saying he was particularly troubled that Willis had received the support of the Atlanta Police Union. Willis easily defeated Howard, a six-term incumbent, in a head-to-head runoff.

Willis has said she is unfazed by the challengers. At a weekend charity event, Fox 5 Atlanta reported that she stressed her commitment to bringing Trump and his codefendants to justice.

“There’s one district attorney in the state and really around the country that has had the courage to do this,” Willis said, “and she continues to do it.”