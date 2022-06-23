Former White House aide says Marjorie Greene requested pardon after Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene contacted the White House to request a pardon after the deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a former White House aide.
Greene’s office told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week that she did not request a pardon for any reason at any time, and criticized the media for spreading what a spokesman described as a “conspiracy theory.”
But a former aide to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told a different story during testimony to the U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection, video of which was shared at Thursday’s hearing.
Cassidy Hutchinson is shown recounting the members who contacted her to request pardons. An investigator asked Hutchinson directly about Greene, a Republican from Rome.
Hutchinson said she did not hear directly from Greene but was told that deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin had been contacted.
“I heard that she asked White House Counsel Office for a pardon from Mr. Philbin,” Hutchinson said.
In all, Hutchinson identified roughly a half-dozen conservative lawmakers she said contacted her directly or another White House official to ask for a pardon for themself or others.
She said Reps. Mo Brooks of Alabama and Matt Gaetz of Florida inquired about blanket pardons for anyone who had been involved in “stop the steal” efforts focused on overturning the election results. Greene was among a group of representatives and members-elect who attended a December 2020 meeting at the White House to discuss possible strategies.
Greene maintained all along that she was only focused on legal ways to reject Joe Biden’s victory and that she had nothing to do with the Jan. 6 violence and was horrified by it. Her spokesman, Nick Dyer, did not immediately respond to a request to respond to Hutchison’s comments.
In closing remarks, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the committee, said there was no reason for lawmakers to request pardons if they did not believe any laws were broken.
“The only reason that I know to ask for a pardon,” he said, “is because you think you have committed a crime.”
About the Author