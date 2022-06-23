Former White House aide says Marjorie Greene requested pardon after Jan. 6

“I heard that she asked White House Counsel Office for a pardon from Mr. Philbin,” Hutchinson said.

In all, Hutchinson identified roughly a half-dozen conservative lawmakers she said contacted her directly or another White House official to ask for a pardon for themself or others.

She said Reps. Mo Brooks of Alabama and Matt Gaetz of Florida inquired about blanket pardons for anyone who had been involved in “stop the steal” efforts focused on overturning the election results. Greene was among a group of representatives and members-elect who attended a December 2020 meeting at the White House to discuss possible strategies.

Greene maintained all along that she was only focused on legal ways to reject Joe Biden’s victory and that she had nothing to do with the Jan. 6 violence and was horrified by it. Her spokesman, Nick Dyer, did not immediately respond to a request to respond to Hutchison’s comments.

In closing remarks, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the committee, said there was no reason for lawmakers to request pardons if they did not believe any laws were broken.

“The only reason that I know to ask for a pardon,” he said, “is because you think you have committed a crime.”