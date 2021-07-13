Follow results of Tuesday’s runoff elections for Georgia House

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is updating results of special elections for the Georgia House in Cobb County and South Georgia on Tuesday. Results will be posted as soon as they are available after the polls close.
In Cobb County, voters are choosing a new representative in State House District 34 to replace state Rep. Bert Reeves, a Republican who resigned to take a job at Georgia Tech.
In South Georgia, there is a runoff election for the Vidalia-based House District 156 seat.
Special election results
RELATED
New tonight: Some ballots initially double-counted in Fulton County before recount
The Jolt: The MLB All-Star game, brought to you tonight by GOP ‘woke’ ads
Video: Mike Luckovich cartoon marks Jimmy and Rosalyn Carters’ ’amazing’ 75th wedding anniversary
Despite pandemic, Georgia ends fiscal year with a record $3.2 billion jump in revenue
AJC Georgia Politics Road Trip examines local issues and voices driving elections
Georgia lawmakers start redistricting process before making maps
Marietta lawmaker to exit state House, takes job with Georgia Tech