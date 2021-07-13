ajc logo
Follow results of Tuesday’s runoff elections for Georgia House

Special runoff elections were held Tuesday for two Georgia House seats. Photo taken inside the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Special runoff elections were held Tuesday for two Georgia House seats. Photo taken inside the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Politics
By AJC Staff

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is updating results of special elections for the Georgia House in Cobb County and South Georgia on Tuesday. Results will be posted as soon as they are available after the polls close.

In Cobb County, voters are choosing a new representative in State House District 34 to replace state Rep. Bert Reeves, a Republican who resigned to take a job at Georgia Tech.

In South Georgia, there is a runoff election for the Vidalia-based House District 156 seat.

Special election results

Back to Top