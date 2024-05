The first posted results in Fulton County’s primary election showed incumbent Sheriff Patrick Labat starting with a commanding lead over his three Democratic opponents: Kirt Beasley, James “J.T.” Brown and Joyce Farmer. Out of the first 29,460 votes counted, Labat had 17,042 — more than the other three put together. His closest rival was Farmer with 6,082.

Those results came less than 30 minutes after polls closed.