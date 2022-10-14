BreakingNews
Braves face elimination after Phillies spoil Spencer Strider’s return in Game 3
ajc logo
X

Fireworks fly over abortion

Politics
49 minutes ago

Walker and Warnock sparred at length over the all-important issue of abortion, starting with the moderator asking Walker about the allegation that he’d paid an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion.

“Well, as I say, that’s a lie,” Walker responded. “I’m a Christian. I believe in life. And I tell people, this Georgia is a state that respects life.”

Although Walker has previously said he supports abortion without exceptions, from the debate stage he said he supports Georgia’s six-week abortion ban. “I support the Georgia heartbeat bill because that’s the bill on the people.”

The questioning turns to Warnock, who is pressed on whether he believes there should be any limits to abortion at all.

“A patient’s room is too narrow and small and cramped a space for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government as we are witnessing right now,” Warnock said, without specifying a limit. “What happens when politicians, most of them men, pile in the patient’s rooms, you get what you’re seeing right now.”

Walker quickly interjected, “Did he not mention that there was a baby in that room as well? And they also ask the taxpayer to pay for it, so we bring the government back into the room.”

Warnock interjects that as a pastor, he has profound respect for life, and so focuses on maternal mortality.

“Do you want a Senator who wants to control your life? Or do you want a Senator who wants to save your life?” he asks the audience. “Well, I want to save your life. God gave us a choice when it comes to abortion.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns7h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

J Batt comes to Georgia Tech with reputation for fundraising
4h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Georgia Tech hires J Batt from Alabama as new athletic director
10h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
7h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
7h ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: WSAV SCREENSHOTS

Walker addresses his mental health
24m ago
Warnock dodges question on whether Biden should run for reelection
32m ago
Walker admonished for using prop after Warnock accused him of lying
47m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 9 high school football scoreboard
5h ago
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock, Walker debate for U.S. Senate
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top