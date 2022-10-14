Fireworks fly over abortion

Walker and Warnock sparred at length over the all-important issue of abortion, starting with the moderator asking Walker about the allegation that he’d paid an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion.
“Well, as I say, that’s a lie,” Walker responded. “I’m a Christian. I believe in life. And I tell people, this Georgia is a state that respects life.”
Although Walker has previously said he supports abortion without exceptions, from the debate stage he said he supports Georgia’s six-week abortion ban. “I support the Georgia heartbeat bill because that’s the bill on the people.”
The questioning turns to Warnock, who is pressed on whether he believes there should be any limits to abortion at all.
“A patient’s room is too narrow and small and cramped a space for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government as we are witnessing right now,” Warnock said, without specifying a limit. “What happens when politicians, most of them men, pile in the patient’s rooms, you get what you’re seeing right now.”
Walker quickly interjected, “Did he not mention that there was a baby in that room as well? And they also ask the taxpayer to pay for it, so we bring the government back into the room.”
Warnock interjects that as a pastor, he has profound respect for life, and so focuses on maternal mortality.
“Do you want a Senator who wants to control your life? Or do you want a Senator who wants to save your life?” he asks the audience. “Well, I want to save your life. God gave us a choice when it comes to abortion.”
Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications