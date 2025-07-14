Thomas Massie, GOP congressman who broke with Trump, reports strong fundraising

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie has stockpiled more than $1.7 million for his re-election bid as the Kentucky Republican gears up to face President Donald Trump's vaunted political operation, Massie's campaign announced Monday.

Massie was one of two House Republicans to vote against Trump's massive tax bill and he said Trump lacked authority to bomb nuclear sites in Iran without congressional approval.

Trump aides launched a super PAC devoted to defeating Massie in his 2026 primary, the first concerted effort by the president's team to unseat a sitting member of Congress.