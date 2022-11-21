Internet expansion money starts flowing to Georgia under infrastructure law

Federal money for internet expansion is beginning to be distributed to Georgia through an infrastructure spending law passed last year.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Monday that Georgia will receive over $6.4 million to improve high-speed internet access.
It’s the first payment to Georgia as part of $65 billion appropriated by Congress to help fund internet service in areas that lack online availability. The state will eventually receive a minimum of $100 million for internet expansion from the infrastructure law, according to the NTIA.
This money will pay for programs to identify areas that lack adequate internet options, grow Georgia’s broadband office, create broadband plans and coordinate with local communities.
“These new funds will jump-start Georgia’s ability to provide affordable and reliable high-speed internet service across the state, and open up greater opportunities for work and education,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.
The funding builds on $408 million in COVID-19 relief funding announced earlier this year that will be spent to bring internet service to over 132,000 homes and businesses in Georgia.
In all, the infrastructure law included over $1 trillion in spending over the next decade to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, utility grid, transportation networks and internet availability.
