Kemp plows more federal COVID relief money into rural broadband

081022 Atlanta: Governor Brian P. Kemp, with First Lady Marty Kemp, takes questions from the media following a special economic development announcement on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Atlanta.

Credit: Curtis Compton

081022 Atlanta: Governor Brian P. Kemp, with First Lady Marty Kemp, takes questions from the media following a special economic development announcement on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced another $240 million grant program to provide high-speed internet in rural Georgia, although he did so without mentioning it will be paid for with federal COVID-19 relief money.

The state has received $4.8 billion from the COVID relief package passed by congressional Democrats in March 2021 over opposition from Republicans.

Kemp, a Republican up for re-election this year, was critical of the package as well. He has made criticism of Democratic President Joe Biden one of the cornerstones of his campaign against Stacey Abrams.

Under Georgia law, the governor has sole discretion over how the federal COVID money is spent.

Earlier this year, Kemp announced grants for water and sewer improvements, for high-speed internet projects and money to help businesses and nonprofits better recover from the economic impact of the COVID pandemic.

Kemp also used some of the money to provide bonuses for first responders, such as law enforcement officers and firefighters.

Lawmakers have been working for years to come up with ways to get more high-speed internet to rural Georgia. The lack of broadband services was highlighted during the early days of the COVID pandemic, when schools were shut down and remote learning became the norm.

Kemp on Friday announced that $240 million - on top of an earlier $400 million allocated - would go toward expansion of high-speed internet “through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program,” which is what the state is calling its federally funded COVID relief effort.

“Whether you own a small business in rural Georgia, run a farm that utilizes precision agriculture technology, or have children that need to do their homework, the expansion of high-speed internet impacts all Georgians,” said Kemp, whose political base is in rural Georgia.

Companies or communities seeking the money can apply through Kemp’s Office of Planning and Budget.

The governor said by the end of his term the state - aided heavily by the federal government - will have invested nearly $1 billion to expand high-speed internet.

About the Author

Follow James Salzer on twitter

James Salzer has covered state government and politics in Georgia since 1990. He previously covered politics and government in Texas and Florida. He specializes in government finance, budgets, taxes, campaign finance, ethics and legislative history

