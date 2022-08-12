Kemp plows more federal COVID relief money into rural broadband

Kemp also used some of the money to provide bonuses for first responders, such as law enforcement officers and firefighters.

Lawmakers have been working for years to come up with ways to get more high-speed internet to rural Georgia. The lack of broadband services was highlighted during the early days of the COVID pandemic, when schools were shut down and remote learning became the norm.

Kemp on Friday announced that $240 million - on top of an earlier $400 million allocated - would go toward expansion of high-speed internet “through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program,” which is what the state is calling its federally funded COVID relief effort.

“Whether you own a small business in rural Georgia, run a farm that utilizes precision agriculture technology, or have children that need to do their homework, the expansion of high-speed internet impacts all Georgians,” said Kemp, whose political base is in rural Georgia.

Companies or communities seeking the money can apply through Kemp’s Office of Planning and Budget.

The governor said by the end of his term the state - aided heavily by the federal government - will have invested nearly $1 billion to expand high-speed internet.