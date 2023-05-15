Republican nominated to lead elections in heavily Democratic Fulton

“We’re opening ourselves up to the same nonsense we saw in 2020 — voter restrictions, underfunded elections, and if attempts to steal elections are going to happen, it’s going to be in Fulton,” said Dana Barrett, a Democratic commissioner who defeated Morris in November’s election. “It literally is putting democracy at stake.”

Neither Morris nor Pitts returned messages seeking comment Monday. Current Board of Elections Chairwoman Cathy Woolard, a Democrat whose two-year term expires June 30, also didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Morris wrote on his campaign website that he doesn’t believe the 2020 election was stolen from Republican Donald Trump.

“I am proud to have the endorsements of many elected Democrats, including some of my fellow commissioners,” he wrote during his 2022 campaign for the Fulton Commission. “I have often stated that these county offices should be non-partisan.”

It’s unclear if Morris has enough votes on the Fulton Commission to be approved. Five of the Commission’s seven members are Democrats, meaning Pitts would need one other Democrat to get a majority in support of Morris.