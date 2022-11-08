Update: Two DeKalb precincts will stay open late

Officials announced that voters assigned to the polling place Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church, 3142 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker, would be able to cast votes if they arrived by 7:40 p.m.

”While we were able to resolve a technical issue at the Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church polling location, there was a 40-minute delay for some voters earlier today,” elections director Keisha Smith said in a news release. “We want to thank the voters for their patience and the poll workers for their diligence as we work to ensure every eligible voter has an opportunity to cast a ballot on Election Day.”