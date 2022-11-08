BreakingNews
All precincts closed
Update: Two DeKalb precincts will stay open late

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A total of two DeKalb County voting precincts are scheduled to stay open late Tuesday.

Officials announced that voters assigned to the polling place Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church, 3142 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker, would be able to cast votes if they arrived by 7:40 p.m.

”While we were able to resolve a technical issue at the Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church polling location, there was a 40-minute delay for some voters earlier today,” elections director Keisha Smith said in a news release. “We want to thank the voters for their patience and the poll workers for their diligence as we work to ensure every eligible voter has an opportunity to cast a ballot on Election Day.”

The announcement followed earlier news that the precinct at Solid Rock AME Zion Church, 4065 Snapfinger Road in Lithonia, would remain open until 7:39 p.m.All other DeKalb polling sites close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line by that time will be permitted to cast their ballot.

