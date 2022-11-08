ajc logo
DeKalb polling place to stay open late

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Superior Court judge ordered DeKalb County polling place to stay open late because of a delayed opening.

Voting will continue until 7:39 p.m. at Solid Rock AME Zion Church, 4065 Snapfinger Road. Those who arrive at the precinct by that time will be allowed to vote, even if there’s a line.

“An early morning operational delay resulted in a 39-minute delay for voters,” said Keisha Smith, DeKalb’s director of voter registration and elections. “Overall, we have experienced a relatively smooth Election Day thus far and look forward to quickly addressing any issues that might impact our voters casting ballots today.”

Voting at all other DeKalb polling places will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

