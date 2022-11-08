DeKalb polling place to stay open late

Voting will continue until 7:39 p.m. at Solid Rock AME Zion Church, 4065 Snapfinger Road. Those who arrive at the precinct by that time will be allowed to vote, even if there’s a line.

“An early morning operational delay resulted in a 39-minute delay for voters,” said Keisha Smith, DeKalb’s director of voter registration and elections. “Overall, we have experienced a relatively smooth Election Day thus far and look forward to quickly addressing any issues that might impact our voters casting ballots today.”