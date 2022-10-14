Kemp and Abrams to debate Monday

The gubernatorial debate at 7 p.m. Monday will be broadcast on GPB-TV and streamed on ajc.com and the Atlanta Press Club Facebook page. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel are scheduled to participate. Jennifer Bellamy of 11 Alive will moderate, and panelists will be Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Chuck Williams of WRBL-TV.

The series also includes a scheduled Georgia Senate debate on Sunday, but Republican Herschel Walker has not accepted the invitation to debate Democrat Raphael Warnock and Libertarian Chase Oliver. The 7 p.m. debate would follow Friday’s closely watched debate between Warnock and Walker in Savannah, the only debate that Walker has agreed to.