Kemp and Abrams to debate Monday

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Candidates for Georgia governor will headline a series of election debates presented by the Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting in partnership with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The gubernatorial debate at 7 p.m. Monday will be broadcast on GPB-TV and streamed on ajc.com and the Atlanta Press Club Facebook page. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel are scheduled to participate. Jennifer Bellamy of 11 Alive will moderate, and panelists will be Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Chuck Williams of WRBL-TV.

The series also includes a scheduled Georgia Senate debate on Sunday, but Republican Herschel Walker has not accepted the invitation to debate Democrat Raphael Warnock and Libertarian Chase Oliver. The 7 p.m. debate would follow Friday’s closely watched debate between Warnock and Walker in Savannah, the only debate that Walker has agreed to.

The debates, part of the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series, will provide forums for candidates seeking other statewide offices and contested Georgia congressional races. They will be held on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Each debate will be offered as a livestream and also for replay on demand to help voters learn about candidates in the Nov. 8 general election.

The full debate schedules are available on GPB.org and The Atlanta Press Club Facebook page.

In addition to Bluestein, AJC journalists participating as panelists for the debates include Zachary Hansen, Mark Niesse, Maya Prabhu and James Salzer.

About the Author

Follow Brian O'Shea on twitter

Brian O'Shea is a senior digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He works with the newsroom to identify topics of interest to Atlanta readers and also works with voter guides and election results. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

