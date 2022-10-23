ajc logo
Georgia Senate race 2022: Watch replays of the candidate debates

Politics
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The candidates for U.S. Senate in Georgia were invited to debates hosted by WSAV-TV and The Atlanta Press Club. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver participated in both debates. Republican candidate Herschel Walker joined only the WSAV debate.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is providing links to watch the replays of both debates, in addition to our Georgia Decides Voter Guide and resources to help you prepare for voting.

Savannah debate

Nextstar Media and WSAV-TV hosted a televised and streamed debate in Savannah at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in the Plant Riverside District. The debate, carried on stations across Georgia, including Fox 5 in Atlanta, was the only debate with Walker and Warnock.

READ the AJC story: Walker and Warnock clash in Senate debate

ExploreVideo highlights: Warnock - Walker debate

Atlanta debate

Warnock and Oliver met in Atlanta as part of a series of election debates presented by the Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting in partnership with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Walker was invited but did not participate. The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series provided forums for candidates seeking statewide offices and contested Georgia congressional races.

ExploreLearn more about the candidates in our 2022 Voter Guide

About the Author

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
