How to follow Election Night coverage in Atlanta

All eyes this week will be on Election Day Tuesday with the broadcast networks and cable news networks doing wall-to-wall coverage. Here’s some help on how to watch and when to watch.
The broadcast networks, PBS and the cable news networks will be covering the election all evening and possibly into the night, beginning after polls close at 7 p.m.
Here are some Election Night TV highlights:
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” 11 p.m. Comedy Central — A live version of the comedy show will have Noah cracking wise about the live election results.
“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020” 11 p.m. Showtime — Colbert, like he did in 2016, is moving to sister station Showtime to do a live show.
If you don't want election coverage, find other live and streaming options
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com will be providing coverage all day and into Wednesday, starting with the opening of the polls at 7 a.m. After the polls close at 7 p.m., coverage will shift to election results and reaction from candidates and campaigns. Check for updates on the ajc.com home page, our Election News page and the ePaper.
