TV best bets with election night, ‘The Good Doctor,’ ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘NCIS: Los Angeles,’ ‘Mom,’ ‘Braxton Family Values’

MONDAY

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. ABC — “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama was sixth out last week. This week features a double elimination.

“With Drawn Arms” 9 p.m. Starz — A documentary featuring Olympian Tommie Smith, whose silent protest at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City became an international triumph for Black civil rights, and an international scandal for the sporting community.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC (fourth season debut) — Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient with an illness that is not only unpredictable in nature, but also, unlike anything he or the team at San Jose St. Bonaventure has ever seen before.

“Soulmates” 10 p.m. AMC — After finding out his soulmate is dead, Kurt joins a church promising salvation.

“Saturday Night Live” 10 p.m. NBC — A compilation of past election skits.

TUESDAY

The broadcast networks, PBS and the cable news networks will be covering the election all evening and possibly into the night.

“Primal Survivor” 9 p.m. NGC — Hazen joins the Mani tribe on a hunt in the remote jungles of the Malay Peninsula.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” 11 p.m. Comedy — A live version of the comedy show will have Noah cracking wise about the live election results.

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020” 11 p.m. Showtime — Colbert, like he did in 2016, is moving to sister station Showtime to do a live show.

WEDNESDAY

“Love and Anarchy” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A married consultant and a young IT technician assign each other challenges that question societal norms in a flirtatious game leading to unintended consequences.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — CloseBill is getting married and Beverly and Jane have only 24 hours to plan it.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — Darlene isolates herself from her co-workers at Wellman Plastics, leaving them with the impression she is an elitist snob, while Louise decides to teach Harris an expensive life lesson.

“American Ninja Warrior” 9 p.m. NBC (14th season finale) — The winners are crowned.

“black-ish” 9:30 p.m. ABC — Dre and Junior butt heads over the most effective way to protest in the age of social media.

THURSDAY

“Operation Christmas Drop” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A by-the-book political aide falls for a big-hearted Air Force pilot while looking to shut down his tropical base and its airborne Christmas tradition.

“Paranormal” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — After a skeptical hematologist is plunged into a series of inexplicable events, he unwillingly becomes the go-to-guy for paranormal investigation.

“Two Weeks to Live” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (limited series) — Kim Noakes, a 20-something oddball who, since the murder of her father, has been sequestered away in the wilderness with her doomsday-prepping mother. Feeling compelled to go on a belated coming-of-age adventure, Kim sets out to find her dad’s killer.

“Save Me Too” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (second season debut) — Nelly Rowe’s life was turned upside down when he was accused of abducting the daughter he barely knew. Now, 17 months later, his daughter Jody is still missing, but Nelly’s quest to find her lives on as he put his relationships, and his life, on the line.

“The Bachelorette” ABC (special night) — Clare’s romantic situation is close to the tipping point as 16 of her remaining men are hopelessly confused about where they stand with the Bachelorette.

“Superstore” 8 p.m. NBC — As the Cloud 9 employees prepare to send Amy and Jonah off, Mateo and Glenn attempt to organize a video tribute and Dina searches for a new best friend.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS (fourth season debut) — After graduating high school, Sheldon has a breakdown when he fears he may not be ready for college.

“B Positive” 8:30 p.m. CBS (new series) — A divorced father needs a kidney and finds his donor in the last person he ever would’ve imagined.

“Braxton Family Values” 9 p.m. WE-TV (seventh season debut) — After a tumultuous trip to Napa, the sisters reunite to support Trina before her wedding. But in a dramatic turn, the ceremony kicks off with an unexpected issue that divides the family.

“The First 48” 9 p.m. A&E (22nd season debut) — In Tulsa, after a man calls 911 claiming his girlfriend shot and killed herself, detectives discover evidence suggesting foul play.

“Ghost Adventures” 9 p.m. Travel (18th season debut) — A focus on the ghost train of Ely.

“Mom” 9:01 p.m. CBS (eighth season debut) — How will the show navigate life with the sudden departure of Anna Faris?

“Match Game” 10:01 p.m. ABC (fifth season finale) — Horatio Sanz, Marilu Henner, Michael Colter, Ali Wentworth, Justin Long and Drea De Matteo.

FRIDAY

“Country Ever After” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Country artist Coffey Anderson and his wife, hip-hop dancer Criscilla, juggle family life, career goals and tests of faith in this reality series.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Two entrepreneurs from Los Angeles try to prove that they’re worth their salt as they pitch a healthy alternative to the seasoning staple. A mother and son team from Newton, Massachusetts, try to show the Sharks there’s something to celebrate about their spring-loaded cake stand.

“The Christmas Yule Blog” 8 p.m. Lifetime — Social media travel writer Caroline Williams is sent to Carte De Amor, New Mexico on an assignment where she meets high school teacher Oscar Ortiz, who introduces her to another side of Christmas.

WEEKEND

“A Welcome Home Christmas” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — Chloe works with a vet Michael for an Army toy drive, and as the community gears up for the Officer’s Christmas Ball, where all the kids will meet Santa Claus and receive their gifts, Michael and Chloe begin to realize the greatest gift this season has been each other’s company.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 8:30 p.m. CBS (12th season debut) — When a Russian bomber goes missing while flying over U.S. soil, Callen and Sam must track it down in the desert and secure its weapons and intel before the Russians on board destroy the plane.

“The Undoing” 9 p.m. HBO — Grace hears Jonathan’s side of the story and finds herself being followed by someone close to Elena.

“Fear the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Dwight and Sherry want to take down Ginny, but Morgan stands in their way.

"The Good Lord Bird″ 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — The plan to seize the nation’s largest armory at Harper’s Ferry is finally put into action, but a crucial mistake by Onion threatens the success of the entire operation.

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” 9 p.m. Sunday ABC — Joel McHale is in the hot seat.

“NCIS: New Orleans” 9:30 p.m. CBS (seventh season debut) — As New Orleans grapples with the effects of COVID-19, Pride sends Tammy and Carter to investigate a suspicious death aboard a humanitarian ship offshore, where they learn that some crew members are infected with the deadly disease.

"Fargo″ 10 p.m. Sunday FX — Loy plays with fire, Josto wears his heart on his sleeve, Oraetta makes a surprising discovery, and Deafy closes in on Zelmare and Swanee.

“The Walking Dead: The World Beyond” 10 p.m. Sunday AMC — A newcomer arrives, offering a deal that creates divisions within the group.