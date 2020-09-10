New McBath ad accuses Handel of being in lockstep with Trump

The ad also says Handel supported child separation at the border, although that was an issue where she was willing to part with Trump.

“I am deeply troubled by the emerging details of young children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border,” she said in 2018. “We must find a more humane, compassionate approach — one that keeps families together to the fullest extent possible — as U.S. immigration authorities determine appropriate next steps.”

Handel said the ad accurately represents one area she remains in sync with the president, and that is on opposing abortion.

Handel and McBath face a November rematch in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. McBath narrowly defeated Handel in 2018.

Handel also recently debuted an ad, one that accuses McBath of wanting to raise taxes and not having a plan to help businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic. McBath’s team countered by saying that Handel during her tenure in Congress focused cutting taxes for the ultra-rich while ignoring the middle class.

Watch McBath’s “98%” ad:

Watch Handel’s “Booming” ad: