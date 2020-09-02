Gun control group invests heavily in McBath campaign

A gun safety group that once counted U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath among its most prominent employees is again spending heavily in hopes of boosting her campaign against Republican Karen Handel.
Everytown for Gun Safety’s political committee has paid for $1.2 million in ads that will broadcast on Atlanta area TV stations and another $500,000 on digital ads targeting voters in the 6th Congressional District.
“Just as she promised, Representative McBath has led the charge to pass the common-sense gun safety laws our nation so desperately needs,” John Feinblatt, head of Everytown Victory Fund, said in a news release. “Everytown is incredibly proud to count Lucy as an alumnus, and we’ll have her back through Election Day and beyond, as she continues to honor the memory of her son, Jordan, with action.”
McBath first linked with the organization backed by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg after Jordan was shot and killed in 2012. Everytown spent $4 million backing McBath in 2018, when she unseated Handel.
The rematch this year is considered one of the nation’s most competitive races.
Nationally, Everytown says it will spend $60 million this year on candidates who back their gun safety message, which is double the investment from two years ago.
The new spots for McBath will begin running the week of Sept. 15 and were produced by House Majority PAC. This group, which focuses on getting Democrats elected to the U.S. House, separately announced a $1.3 million ad spend in the Atlanta market. That money will be targeted to defend McBath and possibly also Carolyn Bourdeaux in the 7th Congressional District race.