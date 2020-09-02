Gun control group invests heavily in McBath campaign

Everytown for Gun Safety’s political committee has paid for $1.2 million in ads that will broadcast on Atlanta area TV stations and another $500,000 on digital ads targeting voters in the 6th Congressional District.

“Just as she promised, Representative McBath has led the charge to pass the common-sense gun safety laws our nation so desperately needs,” John Feinblatt, head of Everytown Victory Fund, said in a news release. “Everytown is incredibly proud to count Lucy as an alumnus, and we’ll have her back through Election Day and beyond, as she continues to honor the memory of her son, Jordan, with action.”