Breaking: Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges
Elections

Activists withdraw lawsuit accusing Fulton County of failing to clean up voting rolls

Republican Jason Frazier has asked to withdraw a federal lawsuit that seeks to force Fulton County to purge voters that he believes are ineligible from its rolls ahead of the November election. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Republican Jason Frazier has asked to withdraw a federal lawsuit that seeks to force Fulton County to purge voters that he believes are ineligible from its rolls ahead of the November election. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
By
16 minutes ago

Two Republican activists have asked to withdraw a federal lawsuit that claimed Fulton County did not remove ineligible people from its voting rolls.

Jason Frazier and Earl Ferguson — who have unsuccessfully challenged the eligibility of Fulton voters in the past — filed the lawsuit in August in U.S. District Court in Atlanta. They lawsuit said Fulton County violated state and federal laws by failing to routinely remove ineligible voters from its rolls. They also claimed the county had not acted on a recent challenge in a timely fashion.

But on Monday they filed a motion to withdraw the lawsuit. The duo’s attorney, James Elliott, wrote that he had determined they had “failed to meet a condition precedent for seeking relief” in the court. He did not elaborate, but he indicated the plaintiffs could refile the lawsuit later.

In court records, Fulton County officials said they do remove ineligible records as required by law.

Among other things, they say the county reviews Social Security Administration records and other documents every month to remove dead voters, checks court records to remove convicted felons and reviews change-of-address information to remove people who no longer live in Georgia.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Election in Georgia's Fulton County to be observed by independent monitor
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

5 things to know about Atlanta police training center petition drive
Placeholder Image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

County election boards urge the State Election Board to pause rule making
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

If every voice matters, then no vote should be left behind
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

The courts will prevent local election boards in Georgia from disrupting the...
A federal judge is skeptical of a Democratic challenge to Georgia’s campaign finance law
Did Tuesday’s presidential debate change the dynamics of the race?
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee

Time to buy? How rate cuts will impact housing affordability in Georgia
AT&T Southeast strike ends with deal providing raise of more than 19%
Rich Homie Quan’s love for baseball never faded