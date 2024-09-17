Activists withdraw lawsuit accusing Fulton County of failing to clean up voting rolls

Two Republican activists have asked to withdraw a federal lawsuit that claimed Fulton County did not remove ineligible people from its voting rolls.

Jason Frazier and Earl Ferguson — who have unsuccessfully challenged the eligibility of Fulton voters in the past — filed the lawsuit in August in U.S. District Court in Atlanta. They lawsuit said Fulton County violated state and federal laws by failing to routinely remove ineligible voters from its rolls. They also claimed the county had not acted on a recent challenge in a timely fashion.

But on Monday they filed a motion to withdraw the lawsuit. The duo’s attorney, James Elliott, wrote that he had determined they had “failed to meet a condition precedent for seeking relief” in the court. He did not elaborate, but he indicated the plaintiffs could refile the lawsuit later.