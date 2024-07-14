Elections

At the RNC: How to follow news from Milwaukee this week

The Fiserv Forum stands Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin city is scheduled to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Fiserv Forum stands Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin city is scheduled to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By
1 hour ago

When the Republican National Convention opens Monday in Milwaukee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will have a team on site and additional reporting from our Atlanta-based journalists to provide everything you need to know all week leading up to the formal nomination of Donald Trump and his vice presidential running mate.

ONLINE: AJC.com and the AJC News app will bring you daily in-depth coverage, including exclusive polling of Georgia voters and updates and news from delegates in Georgia and other key battleground states.

WATCH: Our coverage on AJC.com and video platforms will include live and recorded convention highlights, news, reaction and analysis, in addition to news photo coverage.

LISTEN: Check out the “Politically Georgia” podcast at AJC.com as AJC reporters and guests break down what to expect — and what to make of it afterward. You also can tune to WABE 90.1 at 10 a.m. daily for the show or follow “Politically Georgia” wherever you get your podcasts and stream on demand.

IN PRINT: Find daily coverage in our print and ePaper editions, then look for our street edition Friday morning at metro Atlanta retail locations.

Newsletter: Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter for subscribers and AJC Politics P.M. delivered weekday afternoons.

Social media: Follow updates on X at @ajc and @AJCGaPolitics; and @ajcnews on Instagram. You can also follow Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Tia Mitchell, Bill Nigut and Shaddi Abusaid.

About the Author

Follow Brian O'Shea on twitter

Brian O'Shea is a senior digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He works with the newsroom to identify topics of interest to Atlanta readers and also works with voter guides and election results. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘Inspire, empower, uplift’: Georgia leaders look to support Black men

Credit: AP

Delta Air Lines adopts new rules for flight attendant uniforms after Palestinian pin flap

Credit: AP

Richard Simmons, a fitness guru who mixed laughs and sweat, dies at 76

Credit: AP

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s diminutive and pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96

Credit: AP

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s diminutive and pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett schools expect revenue gain despite homestead expansion
The Latest

Credit: AP

LISTEN
Media analyst Brian Stelter discusses Biden’s post-debate ‘Rorschach test’
Atlanta Black press criticizes credentialing process for CNN’s debate
Parties take pulse of Georgia voters on guns, gambling and election laws
Featured

Credit: AP

Four US presidents were assassinated; others were targeted, as were presidential...
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow this weekend's updates
Braves’ Marcell Ozuna sets Atlanta franchise record for RBIs before All-Star break