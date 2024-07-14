At the RNC: How to follow news from Milwaukee this week

When the Republican National Convention opens Monday in Milwaukee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will have a team on site and additional reporting from our Atlanta-based journalists to provide everything you need to know all week leading up to the formal nomination of Donald Trump and his vice presidential running mate.
ONLINE: AJC.com and the AJC News app will bring you daily in-depth coverage, including exclusive polling of Georgia voters and updates and news from delegates in Georgia and other key battleground states.
WATCH: Our coverage on AJC.com and video platforms will include live and recorded convention highlights, news, reaction and analysis, in addition to news photo coverage.
LISTEN: Check out the “Politically Georgia” podcast at AJC.com as AJC reporters and guests break down what to expect — and what to make of it afterward. You also can tune to WABE 90.1 at 10 a.m. daily for the show or follow “Politically Georgia” wherever you get your podcasts and stream on demand.
IN PRINT: Find daily coverage in our print and ePaper editions, then look for our street edition Friday morning at metro Atlanta retail locations.
Newsletter: Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter for subscribers and AJC Politics P.M. delivered weekday afternoons.
Social media: Follow updates on X at @ajc and @AJCGaPolitics; and @ajcnews on Instagram. You can also follow Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Tia Mitchell, Bill Nigut and Shaddi Abusaid.
About the Author