Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s lieutenant governor race

Fourteen candidates have raised their hands to be the one to replace outgoing Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. Four Republicans, nine Democrats and one Libertarian candidate are running for the state’s No. 2 job.
Duncan announced last spring that he wouldn’t run for a second term after criticizing Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
In addition to presiding over the Senate, the lieutenant governor is able to take a leadership role in shaping the state’s policy by appointing members to committees and calling legislation to the floor.
Among the candidates are Republican state Sens. Butch Miller and Burt Jones, who’ve each served at least 10 years in the chamber they are vying to lead. Jones, a Jackson Republican and state senator who has supported Trump’s conspiracy theories that his 2020 election was stolen, has been endorsed by the former president.
Democrats have a variety of candidates to choose from, including three state representatives, a former U.S. congressman who served briefly, the 2018 Democratic candidate for attorney general and others who’ve never held public office.
Libertarian Ryan Graham will face the winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries in November.
Learn more about the candidates
REPUBLICANS
DEMOCRATS
LIBERTARIAN
Debate coverage
These candidates, divided by party, participated in the Atlanta Press Club’s debates on May 3. Read our story about debates or watch them on APC’s Youtube: Democrats and Republicans.
Additional AJC articles
About the Author