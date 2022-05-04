Abortion showcases political divide in Georgia lt. gov. contest

A challenge to Georgia’s law is now pending before a three-judge panel of the federal appeals court in Atlanta. In September, the panel put the case on hold, deciding to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Mississippi — the case involved in the leaked draft.

When asked directly, all four Republican candidates said they support a ban on all abortions, regardless of how far along the pregnancy is, how the pregnancy occurred or if the pregnancy risks the life of the mother.

On the Democratic side, Renitta Shannon said the right to abortion should be enshrined in the state Constitution.

“I’ve always known what’s at stake and it’s why I put my body on the line in 2019 when Georgia tried to outlaw (most) abortion. I was the only legislator that went that far,” she said, referring to her being physically removed from the House floor during debate of the bill. “Access to abortion is healthcare and access to healthcare is life saving.”

Seven of the nine Democratic lieutenant governor candidates appeared at Tuesday’s debate, and all but one of them said that they support passing a law that guarantees a right to an abortion. Former Kwanza Hall and Rashid Malik did not participate in the debate.

Candidates on both sides of the aisle debated a wide range of issues including election security, the environment and the possibility of working with a divided government — either a Republican lieutenant governor working with a Democratic governor or a Democratic lieutenant governor leading a Republican-majority state Senate.

Republican candidates include Burt Jones, McGregor, Butch Miller and Jeanne Seaver. Democratic candidates are Erick Allen, Charlie Bailey, Tyrone Brooks Jr., Tony Brown, Hall, Jason Hayes, Derrick Jackson, Malik and Shannon. The winners in each primary will take on Libertarian candidate Ryan Graham in November.

