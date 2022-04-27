AJC poll: GOP lt. governor’s race up for grab less than a month before vote

The poll was conducted April 10-22 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs and involved 886 likely Republican primary voters. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

Jones, a Jackson businessman who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, received more support than his opponents in nearly every demographic in the poll. Miller, a car dealer who lives in Flowery Branch, fared best with voters who identified as independent and moderate.