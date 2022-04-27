BreakingNews
AJC poll: GOP lt. governor’s race up for grab less than a month before vote

Four Republican hopefuls are running to be the state's next lieutenant governor (L-R): Burt Jones, Mack McGregor, Butch Miller and Jeanne Seaver. Submitted photos.

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

More than half of likely Republican voters in Georgia say they have not yet decided who they will support for lieutenant governor, according to a poll by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

That leaves the four Republican candidates vying to be the next lieutenant governor about a month to make their cases to the 52% of voters who are undecided.

State Sen. Burt Jones led the poll, pulling in about 27% of the vote. Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller secured about 14%. First-time candidate Mack McGregor and GOP activist Jeanne Seaver finished third and fourth in the poll, receiving support from 5.6% and 1.6% of respondents, respectively.

The poll was conducted April 10-22 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs and involved 886 likely Republican primary voters. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

Jones, a Jackson businessman who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, received more support than his opponents in nearly every demographic in the poll. Miller, a car dealer who lives in Flowery Branch, fared best with voters who identified as independent and moderate.

The winner of the GOP primary will take on Libertarian candidate Ryan Graham and the winner of a nine-way Democratic primary.

The candidates are vying for the job being vacated by Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who is not seeking another term.

