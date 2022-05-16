Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District race

Under the new maps drawn by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, the 2nd Congressional District is now Georgia’s only toss-up seat. And that poses a challenge for 15-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop.
Although he has an opponent in the Democratic primary in May, that is not expected to be much of a contest. The real test for Bishop will be in November against whoever wins the the six-way Republican primary.
The district includes all or parts of 30 mostly rural counties in southwest Georgia. It still leans slightly Democratic under the new map.
Several well-funded and connected GOP candidates, however, are hoping to take advantage of shifts in public sentiment and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings to ride a Republican wave in the general election.
Bishop will face off against Joe O’Hara in the Democratic primary.
The Republican candidates are touting their conservative values in hopes of appealing to GOP voters in the primary. Those hoping for front-runner status — including real estate developer Chris West, former Department of Education official Wayne Johnson and military veteran Jeremy Hunt — are also positioning themselves as the best choice to defeat Bishop in November. Also running in the GOP primary are party activist Vivian Childs, Rich Robertson and Paul Whitehead.
Learn more about the candidates:
DEMOCRATS
REPUBLICANS
District map
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Additional AJC articles
About the Author