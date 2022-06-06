Runoff 2022: Georgia 2nd candidates Hunt, West debate district ties

During Monday’s debate hosted by The Atlanta Press Club, attorney and developer Chris West said he knows southwest Georgia better and has deeper ties than his opponent, Jeremy Hunt, a veteran and law school student.

“What we need to defeat Sanford Bishop is a fighter,” West said. “Someone who is going to go up and represent middle and southwest Georgia, not someone who has just moved here three months ago, who has been bought and paid for by Washington, D.C., special interests.”