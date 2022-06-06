ajc logo
Runoff 2022: Georgia 2nd candidates Hunt, West debate district ties

Jeremy Hunt, left, and Chris West, right, participate in Georgia's Second Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Jeremy Hunt, left, and Chris West, right, participate in Georgia's Second Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The final two Republican candidates in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District each say they would be the better candidate to challenge longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop in the general election.

During Monday’s debate hosted by The Atlanta Press Club, attorney and developer Chris West said he knows southwest Georgia better and has deeper ties than his opponent, Jeremy Hunt, a veteran and law school student.

“What we need to defeat Sanford Bishop is a fighter,” West said. “Someone who is going to go up and represent middle and southwest Georgia, not someone who has just moved here three months ago, who has been bought and paid for by Washington, D.C., special interests.”

Although Hunt moved to the area shortly before launching his campaign, he said his family going back many generations is connected to south Georgia. Hunt said he has built a broader coalition of support, but West said most of Hunt’s most prominent endorsements has come from outside of the District.

Hunt said he is committed to the voters in the 2nd District and is the most electable candidate.

“This year we have an opportunity to fight back and defeat Sanford Bishop once and for all,” Hunt said. “I am the only person in this race who can make that a reality; I can build the coalitions it will take to flip this seat.”

