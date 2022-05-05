Nikki Haley endorses 2nd District GOP candidate Jeremy Hunt

Her team did not elaborate on why Hunt was chosen despite his limited ties to the region where he is running and what enticed her to get involved in this GOP primary and not the many others across Georgia.

Hunt’s entry into the 2nd District race in January drew criticism because at the time he was registered to vote in the metro Atlanta suburbs. He registered to vote with a Columbus address in February.

Hunt has raised more money and has more cash on hand than any other candidate in the race besides Bishop, but less than 20% of his cash comes from inside the 2nd District.