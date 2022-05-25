ajc logo
Hunt, West headed to runoff in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Real estate developer Chris West and political commentator Jeremy Hunt advanced to the Republican runoff in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Hunt has demonstrated an ability to raise money and attract high-profile endorsements like former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Ambassador Nikki Haley. But the West Point graduate has faced criticism for having few ties to the southwest Georgia district, moving to the area shortly after he announced his candidacy.

West, a Thomasville native, touts his deep ties to the district and was considered the front-runner before Hunt arrived on the scene.

