Where 5th District special election candidates stand on the issues

Seven candidates qualified to be on the ballot to complete Congressman John Lewis’ term.

The Sept. 29 special election ballot for Georgia's 5th District will have all the candidates on the same ballot regardless of party affiliation.

The election will help decide who finishes Lewis' term, which ends on Jan. 3. If none of the candidates wins a majority, the top two will compete in a runoff scheduled for Dec. 1.

This special election is separate from the one in November for a full two-year term. Democrats picked state Sen. Nikema Williams to replace Lewis on the ballot. She will take on Republican Angela Stanton-King.

