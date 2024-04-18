Metro Atlanta

DeKalb CEO candidates to debate tonight

(L-R) DeKalb CEO candidates Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Steve Bradshaw, and Larry Johnson appear for a debate at the Greater Atlanta Homebuilders Association in Dunwoody on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

15 minutes ago

The three DeKalb commissioners vying to become the county’s next chief executive will make their cases to voters during a Thursday night forum, being sponsored by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, WSB-TV and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

Among the candidates is Steve Bradshaw, a former Army officer who wants to bring military discipline to the job; Lorraine Cochran-Johnson wants to improve responsiveness and transparency; and Larry Johnson, the longest-serving commissioner who is focused on improving residents’ health.

The candidates are vying to replace the term-limited Michael Thurmond, who’s been in the job for the past eight years.

No Republican filed to run, meaning whichever Democrat wins next month’s primary has an uncontested path to the office.

The debate will be livestreamed at ajc.com beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets to watch the forum live are limited, but a few remain at https://bit.ly/nbceodebate.

Sara Gregory is a reporter covering local government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

