DeKalb CEO candidates to debate tonight

The three DeKalb commissioners vying to become the county’s next chief executive will make their cases to voters during a Thursday night forum, being sponsored by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, WSB-TV and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

Among the candidates is Steve Bradshaw, a former Army officer who wants to bring military discipline to the job; Lorraine Cochran-Johnson wants to improve responsiveness and transparency; and Larry Johnson, the longest-serving commissioner who is focused on improving residents’ health.

The candidates are vying to replace the term-limited Michael Thurmond, who’s been in the job for the past eight years.

No Republican filed to run, meaning whichever Democrat wins next month’s primary has an uncontested path to the office.

The debate will be livestreamed at ajc.com beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets to watch the forum live are limited, but a few remain at https://bit.ly/nbceodebate.