Early voting for runoffs opens in Atlanta arena and across Georgia

Election officials say they’re making changes to avoid similar problems again. They’re improving poll worker training, identifying overcrowded precincts and adding tech support staff at voting locations.

After record turnout in the June 9 primary, with nearly 2.4 million voters, fewer people are expected to participate in the runoff. Runoffs are being held in 94 of Georgia’s 159 counties.

Winners of the Aug. 11 runoff will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

Any Georgia voter can also request an absentee ballot to vote from home and avoid human contact at the polls during the coronavirus pandemic.

Voting locations, sample ballots and absentee voting request forms can be found on the My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.