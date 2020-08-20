Drop boxes for absentee ballots to be added across Georgia

But 61 of Georgia’s 159 counties hadn’t installed any drop boxes as of last month, according to court filings. Residents in those counties could only return their absentee ballots by mail or in person at local election offices.

Absentee ballot drop boxes must be located on government property and monitored by video cameras for security, according to a State Election Board rule approved in April. They also must be securely fastened and built with a slot that prevents ballot tampering, damage or removal.

All registered voters are eligible to request absentee ballots, which will begin to be mailed by Sept. 20.

A new website where voters can order absentee ballots is planned to go online by the end of this month.