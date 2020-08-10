Online absentee ballot applications approved for Georgia voters

The online absentee ballot application process will avoid some of the problems seen during Georgia’s primary, when some voters who emailed absentee ballot request forms never received their ballots. Through the website, election officials are less likely to overlook paper or email applications.

Georgia law has allowed any voter to request an absentee ballot since 2005, but before this year, that method of voting was generally used by only about 5% of voters in each election.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger encouraged absentee voting before the primary election, mailing absentee applications to Georgia’s 6.9 million active voters. Over 1.1 million people voted absentee in the primary.

Citing the program’s cost, Raffensperger has said he won’t conduct a similar mass mailing of absentee request forms for the general election, replacing that program with the upcoming absentee website. In addition to the website, voters will still have the option to print out and mail paper absentee requests.

State Election Board member David Worley supported the absentee application website but said Raffensperger should mail absentee applications as well.

“As long as we have the pandemic and the outbreak that is continuing in this state, we’re going to face some very serious problems in November with conducting the election,” Worley said. “The secretary was very correct in mailing out absentee ballot applications to every Georgian prior to the primary election. It will only become clearer as we get closer to the November general election how necessary that is.”

Voters will be able to request absentee ballots through the website by typing in their name, birth date, and driver’s license or state identification card number, according to the new State Election Board rule. Then ballots will begin to be mailed Sept. 15.

The website will be used to request an absentee ballot, but no voting will occur online.

The State Election Board also approved a separate rule that permits county election officials to begin opening absentee ballots two weeks before election day, which is one week earlier than previously allowed.

The board crafted the rule to give election officials a head-start on the time-consuming process of verifying and scanning and so many mailed paper ballots, which could delay election results. However, no votes will be allowed to be tabulated by election computers until after polls close on Election Day.

Georgia voters will head to the polls Tuesday for primary runoff elections, including races for the U.S. House, Georgia General Assembly and district attorney offices. Then the presidential election will be held Nov. 3.