Breaking News

President Trump pardoning Susan B. Anthony

X

Where to find ballot drop boxes in metro Atlanta

Nina Wilson drops off her absentee ballot while dozens of other voters line up to cast their votes in person on the first day of early voting at the Cobb County Board of Elections & Registration on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Marietta. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
Nina Wilson drops off her absentee ballot while dozens of other voters line up to cast their votes in person on the first day of early voting at the Cobb County Board of Elections & Registration on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Marietta. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Election 2020 | June 4, 2020
By Mark Niesse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Absentee ballot drop boxes set up for Georgia’s June 9 primary

Georgia voters can return their absentee ballots in drop boxes this primary election, a new way to deliver ballots that avoids depending on the U.S. Postal Service.

Drop boxes are available in every metro Atlanta county and many other areas across Georgia for the June 9 primary.

The ballot boxes allow voters to avoid election day lines while ensuring their absentee ballots reach election offices in time.

Absentee ballots will only be counted if they’re received by election officials before polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The State Election Board approved drop boxes in April as a way to help voters avoid human contact during the coronavirus pandemic.

Drop boxes are monitored by video cameras for security, and ballots must be collected at least once a day. The boxes are located on government property, securely fastened and built with an opening slot that prevents ballot tampering, damage or removal.

There are 20 drop boxes available in Fulton County, eight in Gwinnett County, six in DeKalb County and four in Cobb County. Ballots must be returned in the same county they were mailed to.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.