Where to find ballot drop boxes in metro Atlanta

Georgia voters can return their absentee ballots in drop boxes this primary election, a new way to deliver ballots that avoids depending on the U.S. Postal Service.
Drop boxes are available in every metro Atlanta county and many other areas across Georgia for the June 9 primary.
The ballot boxes allow voters to avoid election day lines while ensuring their absentee ballots reach election offices in time.
Absentee ballots will only be counted if they’re received by election officials before polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The State Election Board approved drop boxes in April as a way to help voters avoid human contact during the coronavirus pandemic.
Drop boxes are monitored by video cameras for security, and ballots must be collected at least once a day. The boxes are located on government property, securely fastened and built with an opening slot that prevents ballot tampering, damage or removal.
There are 20 drop boxes available in Fulton County, eight in Gwinnett County, six in DeKalb County and four in Cobb County. Ballots must be returned in the same county they were mailed to.