Details released for Obama’s visit to Atlanta on Monday

Former President Barack Obama will campaign in Atlanta on Monday at 2:30 p.m. to promote Joe Biden and other Democrats racing to flip Georgia.
The Biden campaign said he would speak at a final get-out-the-vote rally with Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock before Tuesday’s vote. The location of the rally, first announced Saturday, wasn’t immediately disclosed.
Polls show a neck-and-neck race between Biden and President Donald Trump in Georgia, a state Republicans have held in every White House race since 1996.
Ossoff is in a statistical tie with U.S. Sen. David Perdue in recent polls, while Warnock is expected to face either Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler or U.S. Rep. Doug Collins in a likely Jan. 5 runoff.
Obama’s visit caps a rush of last-minute campaign stops in a state that’s usually an afterthought in presidential elections.
Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited Georgia earlier Sunday, and Trump is headlining an evening rally in Rome.