X

Details released for Obama’s visit to Atlanta on Monday

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, and former President Barack Obama greet each other with an air elbow bump, at the conclusion of rally at Northwestern High School in Flint, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Politics | 1 hour ago
By Greg Bluestein, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Former President Barack Obama will campaign in Atlanta on Monday at 2:30 p.m. to promote Joe Biden and other Democrats racing to flip Georgia.

The Biden campaign said he would speak at a final get-out-the-vote rally with Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock before Tuesday’s vote. The location of the rally, first announced Saturday, wasn’t immediately disclosed.

Polls show a neck-and-neck race between Biden and President Donald Trump in Georgia, a state Republicans have held in every White House race since 1996.

Ossoff is in a statistical tie with U.S. Sen. David Perdue in recent polls, while Warnock is expected to face either Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler or U.S. Rep. Doug Collins in a likely Jan. 5 runoff.

Obama’s visit caps a rush of last-minute campaign stops in a state that’s usually an afterthought in presidential elections.

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited Georgia earlier Sunday, and Trump is headlining an evening rally in Rome.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.