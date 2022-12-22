Bainbridge senator resigns to take new state health care job

Burke, a retired obstetrics and gynecology physician who works as the chief medical officer at Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge, joined the Senate in 2013.

The DCH manages, among other things, the state plans for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids — the public health programs that provide care to the poor and disabled. It also oversees the State Health Benefit Plan, which provides medical coverage for hundreds of thousands of state employees, school staffers and retirees.