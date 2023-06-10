X

Delegates, and some dogs, in Columbus for Georgia GOP convention

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

As thousands of delegates flooded into the Georgia GOP convention on Saturday morning, some couldn’t bare to leave their pets behind.

Jane Heivilin made the trek from Thomasville to Columbus with Trouble, her 10-year-old Yorkie, by her side.

“He lives up to his name,” she said.

Credit: David Aaro / David.Aaro@ajc.com

Heivilin was upbeat Saturday following what she said was an exciting day of speakers on Friday. Like many others in attendance, she urged for a change in Washington.

“We are very excited about this convention,” she said while holding Trouble. “And both proud Republicans.”

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

