Congresswoman-elect Greene spreads election disinformation on social media

This is just the latest social media controversy for the congresswoman-elect in Georgia’s 14th District. She has previously spread baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and was widely criticized after videos she posted online surfaced where she made racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim comments.

On Election Day, Greene amplified a misleading tweet that accused poll workers in Philadelphia of illegally posting Democratic campaign material. The local district attorney looked into the claim and labeled the initial post, written by a columnist at the conservative website Newsmax, as “deliberately deceptive.”

That post was ultimately removed so it could no longer be shared, but not before Greene shared it with 140,000 followers.

Most Republican leaders in Georgia have treated Greene with caution. Although many of them opposed her during the runoff because of her problematic social media posts, they rallied behind her once she became the party’s nominee in the 14th District. No members of the party publicly pushed back Wednesday on her posts spreading doubts about the election process.

Greene’s most visible ally in the delegation is U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is campaigning in a special election in hopes of retaining her seat and will face the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a January runoff. Loeffler and Greene have both embraced a far-right platform and promoted a die-hard allegiance to Trump.