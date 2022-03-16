U.S. House members say anti-Asian hate crimes didn’t end with Atlanta spa shootings

In the wake of the shootings, members of Georgia’s congressional delegation and the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus retraced the steps of the shooting through Cherokee and Fulton counties and spoke with the family and loved ones of the victims.

In May, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law a bill that aimed to reduce crimes and assaults targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders by giving law enforcement agencies new prevention and investigation tools.

U.S. Reps. Lucy McBath and Nikema Williams were the two Georgia delegation members in attendance. Williams’ 4th Congressional District was where the third stop of the deadly spree was located.

Afterward, she spoke about the need to address hate against all groups, not just the AAPI community.

“As a Black woman from the South, I have responsibility to call out hate in all of its forms,” Williams said. “And so we have to continue to build multiracial coalitions because it might be Asian hate today, but it’s Black hate tomorrow, it’s Muslim hate the next day. So we have an obligation to continue to build those coalitions and stand together.”