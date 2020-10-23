Campaign notebook: Donald Trump Jr pumps up crowd in Ga-6

With polls showing Trump and Biden statistically tied in Georgia, the president’s son was stumping in Metro Atlanta for the second time in two weeks. His visit came a week after President Trump held a rally for thousands in Macon, Ga.

Plenty of Georgia GOP leaders turned out Friday for the president’s son, including Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Karen Handel, who is in a re-match against Rep. Lucy McBath to represent the Sixth district in Congress. Although the president won the district by 1.5 % in 2016, Handel lost by about 4,000 votes to McBath in 2018.

As Gov. Brian Kemp introduced Trump, he reminded the audience that the results in 2020 will rest on turnout alone.

“We know now that there was a lot of Trump voters who stayed at home in 2018,” Kemp said. “We got to get them back in 2020.”

More from the trail:

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler promised to spend at least $20 million of her own cash on her November special election bid. This week, the “at least” took effect.

The former financial executive reported that she’s pumped another $3 million of her own money into her campaign, bringing her grand total up to $23 million. Her husband Jeff Sprecher, who owns an Atlanta-based financial trading platform, has spent another $5.5 million boosting a pro-Loeffler PAC.

That’s resulted in a crushing financial advantage in the final days of the 20-candidate special election, and she’s heavily outspending fellow Republican Doug Collins, a four-term congressman competing with her for conservative votes.