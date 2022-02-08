Campaign filings show Jones, Miller close in GOP lieutenant governor race

State Senate colleagues Burt Jones and Butch Miller each have reported millions in campaign donations as they face off in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor.
As of Jan. 30, Jones has reported raising $3.8 million in campaign contributions. Miller reported raising $3.4 million since announcing his candidacy in May.
Miller reported raising $1.4 million since July, according to his latest filing.
The Gainesville Republican, who serves as the state Senate’s president pro tem, reported having nearly $2.6 million in cash on hand as of Jan. 30. State law prohibits lawmakers from raising money during the legislative session, which began Jan. 10.
Jones, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, reported receiving about $1.6 million in donations and contributing $2 million of his own money to the campaign. The Jackson Republican reported having about $3 million in cash on hand as of Jan. 30.
Republican political activist Jeanne Seaver is also seeking the party’s nomination. She reported raising about $36,000 as of Jan. 30 and having about $7,700 cash on hand. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan isn’t seeking a second term.
Running for lieutenant governor as Democrats are state Rep. Erick Allen of Smyrna; former prosecutor Charlie Bailey; state Rep. Derrick Jackson of Tyrone; and state Rep Renitta Shannon of Decatur.
