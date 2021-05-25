Republican Butch Miller launches campaign for Georgia’s No. 2 job

“That’s exactly why I can win in November. I can promote and secure and expand our conservative values and even put those in context where Democrats are comfortable voting for them,” he said. “Every senator has a vote, and every senator has a voice, and every voice deserves to be heard.”

The state senator drew headlines this year when Duncan refused to preside during a legislative debate over voting restrictions – and Miller “pinch hit” for him and took the ceremonial gavel during the proceedings. He’s an adamant supporter of the measure that was adopted weeks later.

03/08/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — Sen. Steve Gooch (R-Dahlonega), right, speaks with President Pro Tempore Sen. Butch Miller (R-Gainesville) as Miller presides over the Senate Chambers during a debate on SB 241 during crossover day in the legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Monday, March 8, 2021. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan excused himself from the lively debate because he does not believe in rolling back absentee voting in Georgia (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

“A lot of people are still upset about that. My Republican friends don’t think it went far enough, my Democratic friends think it went too far,” he said.

“I think it will go down in history as a very significant piece of legislation. In the final analysis both Democrats and Republicans will appreciate the structure, the confidence and the integrity that SB 202 added to the process.”

Democrats staunchly oppose the new law, which includes new ID requirements for absentee ballots, limits on ballot drop boxes and grants the GOP-controlled Legislature greater control over local elections. State and federal election officials found no evidence of widespread fraud in Georgia’s vote, and multiple tallies upheld Trump’s defeat.

A crowded roster of politicians is already maneuvering to succeed Duncan, a former professional baseball pitcher.

Two Democratic legislators are already in the race, promising a fresh approach to the office: State Rep. Erick Allen announced his campaign in March, and state Rep. Derrick Jackson entered the contest in April.

On the Republican side of the ledger, activist Jeanne Seaver announced her campaign earlier this year. But Miller’s most formidable rival could be state Sen. Burt Jones, a wealthy oil executive who has angled for Trump’s support.

Jones is also considered a potential candidate for U.S. Senate, though lately he’s told activists he’s more likely to run for Georgia’s No. 2 job.

Miller said he believes Trump would be “favorable” to his candidacy, too, but made clear he’s running for the job regardless.

“Whoever wins the primary needs to remember they have to win in November or it’s all for nothing. And that’s the key: I can win in November,” Miller said. “I don’t care who gets in this race other than Jesus. If he gets in, I’m out.”

Excerpts from the Q&A:

On his relationship with Gov. Brian Kemp:

“I am extremely proud of Brian Kemp’s successes. He reminds me of the ‘Man in the Arena.’ He’s been hit, he’s sweating, he’s toiled, he’s bleeding. And he just keeps fighting. He keeps coming back. And that’s what I love. I love a fighter.”

On why he’s running now after flirting with a bid in 2018:

“Running for public office is a deeply personal decision. You’ve got to have the right timing in your life, in your family and in your career. I’m 64 years old, I figure I have 10 more good serving years out of me. My health, my energy and my commitment are good. And my support for my family and my community and my wife is all there.”

Following the opening of the 2020 Georgia General Assembly, Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan held a press conference to discuss his priorities for the 2020 legislative session and take questions on January 13, 2020 in Atlanta. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal Constitution/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

On his relationship with Geoff Duncan:

“I think that Geoff Duncan has done a good job in many aspects. He’s become a friend of mine over the years. He and I got started on a very rough, rocky start. I think he believed I was out to strip him of his authority. That was not the case and it was never the case ...

“The lieutenant governor runs statewide and the voters vote for that lieutenant governor believing he has a certain power and authority. And until that power and authority is abused, or not used in the correct manner, he deserves that opportunity to exercise that power ...

“I want to build on my relationship with my Senate colleagues in making sure the lieutenant governor’s office works in tandem with the majority caucus. And we have not experienced that in the recent past. No member would have to be worried about being surprised that I tweeted something or saw something in the paper inconsistent with what the caucus and the majority party want to see happen.”

On whether Joe Biden won the presidency:

“Joe Biden’s the president. We need to be focused on 2022 and 2024. And we had Senate Bill 202 to correct those problems.”

On Trump’s influence on the race:

“I got out my atlas and I looked and Mar-A-Lago is not in Georgia. I am very fond of many of the policies of President Trump, whether you talk about border control, the roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine, reducing regulations and taxes, and his criminal justice reform. I am very fond of those policies.

“I’ve attended events in the Rose Garden, I’ve had breakfast in the White House and I’ve had lunch with President Trump in Atlanta. I have no reason to believe that President Trump would not be anything but favorable to my candidacy. I have not spoken to him about it, nor would I anticipate that.”