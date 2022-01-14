Hamburger icon
Burt Jones builds hefty warchest for LG bid

State Sen. Burt Jones announces he is running for Georgia lieutenant governor during the 17th annual Floyd County GOP Rally at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 in Rome. (Photo: Troy Stolt / Chattanooga Times Free Press)
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Republican Burt Jones will report about $3.4 million in cash on hand for his campaign for lieutenant governor.

It’s a formidable warchest for a contender in a down-ticket race, and the GOP state senator is set to use the money to amplify his endorsement from Donald Trump.

Jones, an executive at the petroleum firm owned by his family, will report amassing $3.75 million since he entered the race. He pumped about $2 million of his own cash into the contest and collected another $1.75 million from donors.

Financial disclosures aren’t due for weeks, but his campaign revealed the numbers early because state legislators can’t raise money during the legislative session.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan isn’t seeking a second term. Jones is squaring off against Senate GOP leader Butch Miller, also a prodigious fundraiser, for the party’s nomination. Republican activist Jeanne Seaver is in the race as well.

The Democratic contenders include state Rep. Erick Allen of Smyrna; former prosecutor Charlie Bailey; state Rep. Derrick Jackson of Tyrone; Bryan Miller, grandson of former Gov. Zell Miller; and state Rep. Renitta Shannon of Decatur.

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

