‘Kraken’ back on its leash: Georgia election lawsuit withdrawn

The “kraken” is back on its leash and licking its wounds.
After vowing to “unleash the kraken” — a mythical beast — on alleged election fraud and to overturn the presidential election in Georgia, attorney Sidney Powell quietly withdrew the lawsuit Tuesday. The move came a day before Joe Biden will be sworn in as the nation’s next president.
Powell, once a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, filed the lawsuit in November in U.S. District Court in Atlanta. Like other lawsuits seeking to overturn the election results, Powell’s made numerous unsubstantiated allegations of voting fraud. Among other things, she falsely claimed the company that provided Georgia’s new election equipment has ties to Venezuela and could have altered results.
Like the others, Powell’s lawsuit went nowhere in court. In December a U.S. district judge dismissed the case. She then appealed to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. But the case ran into more trouble.
Last week the appeals court notified Powell that she had not been admitted to practice law in the 11th Circuit. The court told Powell that, unless she applied to be admitted, her motions would be stricken and treated as if they had never been filed.
Powell voluntarily withdrew the lawsuit Tuesday. But it’s not the end of her legal issues.
Earlier this month, Dominion Voting Systems, the company that provided Georgia’s machines, filed a lawsuit against Powell in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia. The lawsuit says Powell’s “viral disinformation campaign” has harmed its business.
Dominion is seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages.
State and federal investigators have found no evidence of widespread voting fraud in Georgia or in other swing states that voted for Biden. But Trump and his supporters filed some 60 unsuccessful lawsuits in those states, seeking to overturn the election.