Herschel Walker projected to win Georgia Republican Senate primary

Herschel Walker is projected to win Georgia’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, according to multiple news sources.. Walker will now face a November showdown with Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Walker defeated five GOP rivals to clinch the nomination Tuesday. The Heisman Trophy winner was urged to run by former President Donald Trump, and his star power immediately eclipsed everyone in the race. A political newcomer, Walker is beloved among University of Georgia football fans for leading the team to a national championship. He went on to play professional football for 15 years.
During the campaign, Walker faced repeated questions about his turbulent past, including allegations of domestic violence. He skipped candidate debates and only began holding larger public events in recent weeks. But the attacks did little to erode his support.
In a preview of the race the race ahead, Warnock’s campaign manager Quentin Fulks issued a strategy memo Tuesday night outlining their lines of attack. “Walker is not who he says he is,” the memo said, listing instances where he had inflated or falsified his record.
The other Republicans in the race were state Agriculture Secretary Gary Black, former Navy SEAL Latham Saddler, Air Force veteran Kelvin King, businessman Josh Clark and former Brig. Gen. Jonathan McColumn.
