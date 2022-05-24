Herschel Walker projected to win Georgia Republican Senate primary

In a preview of the race the race ahead, Warnock’s campaign manager Quentin Fulks issued a strategy memo Tuesday night which outlining their lines of attack. “Walker is not who he says he is,” the memo said, listing instances where Walker had inflated or falsified his record.

Walker defeated five GOP rivals to clinch the nomination Tuesday. The Heisman Trophy winner was urged to run by former President Donald Trump, and his star power immediately eclipsed everyone in the race. A political newcomer, Walker is beloved among University of Georgia football fans for leading the team to a national championship. He went on to play professional football for 15 years.