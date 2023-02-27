Bill could remove Black Democrats on South Georgia election board

State Rep. James Burchett, a Republican from Waycross, said the Ware County election board should be reshaped so that it complies with a 2018 decision by the Georgia Supreme Court, which ruled that private organizations, such as political parties, couldn’t appoint public officials to government decision-making bodies.

“Public boards exercise government control. Private entities are not elected by the constituents and are not held to the same standard that public officials are,” Burchett said Thursday before a 96-68 vote to pass House Bill 422.

Most of the county election board overhauls across Georgia have occurred since the 2020 election, when Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican Donald Trump, whose supporters questioned the results, including in Ware County. Three vote counts showed Biden won Georgia by about 12,000 votes.

If the bill becomes law, political parties could still nominate election board members, but the Ware County Commission would have final authority over who gets the job. The commission would have “no obligation” to choose people nominated by political parties.

In other counties, Black election board members already lost their positions after the General Assembly removed political party appointments, including in Morgan and Troup counties.

Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group, said in a statement the bill “could allow hyper-partisan local actors to take control.”

The legislation is now pending in the state Senate.