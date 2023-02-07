Bill to increase penalties for pimps, ‘johns’ clears Georgia Senate

If SB 36 becomes law, a second pimping conviction would require the pimp to serve no less than one year in prison with no opportunities for a reduced sentence due to good behavior.

People convicted of paying someone in exchange for sex acts, known as “pandering,” also would be guilty of a felony and face one to 10 years in prison under the proposed legislation. The people who commit the act of pandering are often referred to as “johns.” Current law also allows judges to suspend all but three days of the sentence of a person convicted of pandering, which as of now is a misdemeanor offense of a high and aggravated nature.

The legislation is part of a trend set mostly by Republican lawmakers who say they want to write mandatory-minimum sentences into state law to tamp down on crime.

Opponents of the legislation said bills such as SB 36 are a departure from the overhaul of Georgia’s criminal justice system under then-Gov. Nathan Deal, which included taking a step back from state laws dictating sentencing.

Senate Democratic Whip Harold Jones of Augusta said studies show that mandatory-minimum sentences don’t curb crime.

“Mandatory minimums do not work. There is no evidence to show that it actually does,” said Jones, an attorney who previously served as a solicitor general in Richmond County. “It’s just anecdotal, ‘Well, my gut tells me if you make it mandatory, the person won’t do it.’ Any time a person commits an offense, their main concern is getting caught. They truly believe once they get caught, no matter what the offense is, they’re probably going to jail.”

The measure now heads to the House for its consideration.