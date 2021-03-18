Bill increasing tax credit for Georgia adoptions heads to governor’s desk

Part of a package of legislation supported by Gov. Brian Kemp to overhaul the state’s foster care system, House Bill 114 would increase the tax credit for families that adopt a child from foster care from $2,000 to $6,000 per year for five years. The measure passed unanimously.

“The purpose of this bill is to incentivize foster child adoptions because the cost associated with raising a child from foster care is often times more expensive,” said state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia. “This bill offers much needed support to those families that offer their hearts and their homes to those children.”