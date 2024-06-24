Politics

Biden and Trump trade insults, personal attacks over immigration and veterans

By
1 hour ago

The personal animosity between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump was on full display in Atlanta Thursday night as the two traded personal insults throughout the debate.

It was the first time the two men had seen each other since their last debate of 2020, since Trump decided to skip Biden’s swearing in as president in 2021.

The debate began without the traditional handshake between the candidates, and Trump took the first swipe at president after Biden gave a lengthy answer on immigration.

“I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence,” Trump said. “I don’t think he knows what he said either.”

When Trump later claimed that veterans “are dying on the street....because he doesn’t care about our veterans,” Biden shot back, “Every single thing he said is a lie. Every single one.”

Biden later pointed to a press report that Trump has once called American soldiers losers and suckers.

“My son is not a sucker,” Biden said of his late son, Beau Biden, who served in the Army National Guard. “You’re the sucker. You’re the loser.”

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Patricia Murphy

Patricia Murphy joined the AJC in 2020 from CQ Roll Call, where she was a nationally syndicated political columnist. She previously covered politics for the Daily Beast and Politics Daily, and wrote for The Washington Post and Garden & Gun. She graduated from Vanderbilt University and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

