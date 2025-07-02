The Latest: The House returns in a rush to pass Trump’s bill

Two GOP members from South Carolina, Reps. Russell Fry and Nancy Mace, chronicled their journey on social media.

Democrats also racked up the miles. Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi drove, hosting a Zoom townhall during his 14-hour drive. Reps. Chris DeLuzio of Pennsylvania and Derek Tran of California drove together after being stranded in Pittsburgh.

Tesla sales fell 13% in the last three months as anti-Musk sentiment still has an effect

Sales of Tesla electric cars fell as boycotts over Elon Musk’s political views continue to keep buyers away, a significant development given expectations that anger with the company’s billionaire CEO would have faded by now.

The plunging sales add to growing signs that Musk's embrace of Trump and far-right politicians in Europe has had a deep and enduring hit to the Tesla's brand appeal. The new figures also are a possible sign that Tesla could disappoint when it announces second quarter earnings later this month. In the first three months this year, net income fell 71%.

Sales fell to 384,122 in April through June, down from 443,956 in the same period last year. During this period, Musk formally left the Trump administration as a cost-cutting czar and hopes rose that sales would recover.

Pilots who bombed Iran’s nuclear sites will be Trump’s guests for the Fourth of July

Trump is hosting a Fourth of July celebration at the White House on Friday and the pilots have been invited.

The Air Force will conduct a flyover of F-22s, B-2s and F-35s, the same aircraft that were used in the strikes in Iran.

Trump has said the pilots are “incredible.”

Analysis shows Trump’s tariffs would cost a critical group of US employers $82.3 billion

That sum could be potentially managed through price hikes, layoffs, hiring freezes or lower profit margins.

The analysis by the JPMorganChase Institute is among the first to measure the direct costs created by the import taxes on businesses with $10 million to $1 billion in annual revenue, a category that includes roughly a third of private-sector U.S. workers.

These companies are more dependent than other businesses on imports from China, India and Thailand — and the retail and wholesale sectors would be especially vulnerable to the import taxes being levied by the Republican president.

The findings show clear trade-offs from Trump's import taxes, contradicting his claims that foreign manufacturers would absorb the costs of the tariffs instead of U.S. companies that rely on imports.

Paramount to pay $16 million in settlement with Trump over ’60 Minutes’ interview

In a case seen as a challenge to free speech, Paramount has agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit filed by President Trump over the editing of CBS' " 60 Minutes" interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in October.

Paramount told media outlets the money will go to Trump’s future presidential library, not to the president himself. It said the settlement did not involve an apology.

Trump’s lawyer said the president had suffered “mental anguish” over the editing of the interview by CBS News, while Paramount and CBS rejected his contention that it was edited to enhance how Harris sounded. They had sought to get Trump’s lawsuit dismissed.

There was no immediate word from the White House about the settlement of the case, which Trump filed in Amarillo, Texas.

Trump urges House Republicans to vote for his tax and spending cuts package

The encouragement comes as the Republican-controlled House sprints toward a vote Wednesday on the bill after it cleared the Senate by the narrowest of margins a day earlier.

Vice President JD Vance, in his role as Senate president, cast the tie-breaking vote on the measure.

Some House GOP members have voiced reservations about the bill. House Democrats are united in their opposition to the legislation.

“Republicans, don’t let the Radical Left Democrats push you around. We’ve got all the cards, and we are going to use them,” Trump said in a post on his social media site.

